Cuomo: COVID-19 at Madison Co. greenhouse is an important lesson

MANHASSET, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed a hot spot of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Madison and Oneida counties in the past few days.

During his daily pandemic news briefing, Cuomo pointed out despite declining numbers of new cases and hospitalizations across the state, we can’t let our guard down.

Cuomo said. “Well we have a hot spot in New York State, we have a hot spot in Upstate New York in Madison and Oneida counties and it’s around an agricultural business, but it’s not a meat processing plant, it’s actually a greenhouse farm.”

Cuomo went on “And we have dozens of cases coming from the employees in this situation, so what does that tell you? “Well it’s not really about meat or vegetables right? There’s nothing about the fact that it was a meat processing plant because we have a vegetable processing plant. It is about worker density and large gatherings that’s the caution flag here, that’s the message it’s not about poultry, it’s not about meat it’s not about vegetables.”

The governor said. “It’s when you run a facility with a large number of workers in a dense environment and we learned that already in New York when we had the New Rochelle hotspot, which was the first hotspot in the nation. New Rochelle Westchester and the lesson was one or two people infected who go to a large gathering or a dense gathering that virus just takes off on you and we learned that in New Rochelle and we are learning it again and meat processing plants and poultry process, and we’re going through it again in Madison and Oneida counties.”

Green Empire Farms, a massive greenhouse in the Madison County city of Oneida is the hot spot Cuomo was referring to.

Oneida County has also experienced a spike in positive cases because some of the workers at the greenhouse reside in Oneida County.

