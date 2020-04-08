Cuomo gives New York’s Congressional delegates coronavirus legislation marching orders

Members of the House of Representatives practice social distancing as they sit on the floor and in the public gallery above during debate on the coronavirus stimulus package on Friday, March 27, 2020. (House Television via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday sent a letter to New York’s political leaders and representatives at the federal level. The missive outlines the state’s needs in upcoming national COVID-19 legislation planning.

According to the governor and his office, the previous COVID-19 stimulus failed to address New York’s revenue losses and included restrictions affecting Medicaid reform in New York.

What Cuomo’s office refers to as “Medicaid reform,” watchdogs and activists on the left consider an unethical $2.5 billion cut to the program in the midst of a global pandemic.

According to the left-leaning publication the Intercept, Cuomo held the legislature “hostage” to push the Medicaid cut through the 2021 budget, “even though doing so would mean forfeiting $6.7 billion in federal aid.” The new budget also rolled back progressive bail reform measures that went into effect in January, as well as cutting education funding across the state.

Although Cuomo’s national star continually rises in response to his popular, calming, and focused daily coronavirus updates, the controversial austerity measures during the crisis has baffled many connected to the capital.