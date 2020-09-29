Cuomo issues Executive Order for international travelers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recently, the CDC has rolled back screenings of international travelers at airports, even though positive coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the globe. In response to that, on Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order to remind international travelers coming from Level 2 and Level 3 countries to quarantine for 14 days and fill out a travel form.
“The CDC’s decision to end enhanced screening at airports, coupled with alarming case increases in countries around the world, presents an increased threat to New York’s progress in the war against COVID-19,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s Executive Order will require the Department of Health to alert all travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country of mandatory quarantine requirements, as well as require international travelers to complete the DOH Traveler Health Form to aid in the state’s robust contact tracing efforts and further prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Monday, there are only 31 countries that are not a Level 2 or Level 3 country. They are listed below:
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Bonaire
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- Guernsey
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Isle of Man
- Laos
- Macau SAR
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Palau
- Saba
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Sint Eustatius
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
