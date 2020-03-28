Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Cuomo moves NY Presidential Primary to June

Coronavirus
ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — During his daily COVID-19 update, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he was moving the state’s presidential primary from its scheduled date of April 28 to June 23.

The primary will now be combined with primaries scheduled on that date for any congressional, state senate, assembly or local primaries.

Last week, we reported that county elections commissioners in a bipartisan effort asked the date be moved because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on their preparations.

Onondaga elections commissioners Michele Sardo and Dustin Czarny told localsyr.com that much of their staff was working from home as per the governor’s executive order, but there was too much work left to do that could only be done at the board’s offices.

They also pointed out the efforts to contain the spread of the virus meant many potential polling sites were not available and they had a shortage of poll workers.

The primary for president in New York is open only to Democratic voters because Republican Donald Trump is unopposed.

