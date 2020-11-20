Cuomo: New record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to NYS on Thursday

(WIVB) – A new record-high number of COVID-19 tests was reported to New York State on Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
On Thursday, 205,466 tests were reported to the state.
The statewide positivity rate was 2.66% for Thursday. The positive testing rate in all of New York’s focus zones is 4.55%, and the state’s positivity rate outside of the focus zones is 2.15%.
There were tragically 32 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Thursday.
72 more people became hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state Thursday. There are now 2,348 New Yorkers in the hospital battling the virus.
As of Friday, Onondaga County has 92 people in the hospital with COVID-19, the most the county has seen since the pandemic began.
According to the state, Western New York’s current seven-day rolling average is 4.84%, the highest of any region in the state.
Central New York has the second highest COVID-19 positive rate in New York State over the last seven days, with 3.74% of all test results coming back positive.
The current seven-day rolling average for Onondaga County’s Yellow Zone is 6.01%.
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|Capital Region
|3.3%
|2.2%
|1.9%
|2.28%
|Central New York
|3.7%
|3.3%
|3.2%
|3.74%
|Finger Lakes
|3.9%
|2.9%
|3.2%
|3.59%
|Long Island
|3.6%
|3.1%
|2.9%
|3.19%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.6%
|3.9%
|3.4%
|3.82%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.6%
|2.2%
|2.3%
|2.56%
|New York City
|2.9%
|2.4%
|2.4%
|2.52%
|North Country
|1.9%
|1.3%
|1.6%
|1.81%
|Southern Tier
|1.4%
|1.4%
|0.9%
|1.16%
|Western New York
|5.6%
|4.1%
|4.1%
|4.84%
Of the 584,850 total individuals in New York State who tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,906
|84
|Allegany
|758
|49
|Broome
|4,688
|68
|Cattaraugus
|809
|29
|Cayuga
|681
|5
|Chautauqua
|1,351
|35
|Chemung
|2,518
|31
|Chenango
|542
|11
|Clinton
|406
|9
|Columbia
|934
|16
|Cortland
|839
|12
|Delaware
|297
|6
|Dutchess
|6,493
|54
|Erie
|20,103
|630
|Essex
|240
|1
|Franklin
|220
|5
|Fulton
|416
|1
|Genesee
|695
|21
|Greene
|604
|4
|Hamilton
|35
|0
|Herkimer
|552
|15
|Jefferson
|376
|22
|Lewis
|284
|9
|Livingston
|549
|7
|Madison
|776
|10
|Monroe
|11,733
|289
|Montgomery
|364
|2
|Nassau
|55,875
|389
|Niagara
|3,023
|89
|NYC
|290,890
|2,021
|Oneida
|3,896
|50
|Onondaga
|8,735
|241
|Ontario
|1,039
|17
|Orange
|15,677
|111
|Orleans
|550
|2
|Oswego
|1,101
|20
|Otsego
|497
|5
|Putnam
|2,308
|2
|Rensselaer
|1,449
|38
|Rockland
|20,351
|88
|Saratoga
|1,842
|38
|Schenectady
|1,997
|14
|Schoharie
|162
|0
|Schuyler
|248
|1
|Seneca
|232
|7
|St. Lawrence
|649
|22
|Steuben
|1,502
|14
|Suffolk
|55,329
|413
|Sullivan
|2,044
|13
|Tioga
|998
|2
|Tompkins
|848
|8
|Ulster
|2,969
|32
|Warren
|530
|5
|Washington
|414
|3
|Wayne
|858
|4
|Westchester
|46,064
|392
|Wyoming
|384
|2
|Yates
|220
|0
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
