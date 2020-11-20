Cuomo: New record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to NYS on Thursday

(WIVB) – A new record-high number of COVID-19 tests was reported to New York State on Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

On Thursday, 205,466 tests were reported to the state.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 205,466 tests reported yesterday, 5,468 were positive (2.66% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 2,348.



Sadly, there were 32 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xPwXIooUBk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 20, 2020

The statewide positivity rate was 2.66% for Thursday. The positive testing rate in all of New York’s focus zones is 4.55%, and the state’s positivity rate outside of the focus zones is 2.15%.

There were tragically 32 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Thursday.

72 more people became hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state Thursday. There are now 2,348 New Yorkers in the hospital battling the virus.

As of Friday, Onondaga County has 92 people in the hospital with COVID-19, the most the county has seen since the pandemic began.

According to the state, Western New York’s current seven-day rolling average is 4.84%, the highest of any region in the state.

Central New York has the second highest COVID-19 positive rate in New York State over the last seven days, with 3.74% of all test results coming back positive.

The current seven-day rolling average for Onondaga County’s Yellow Zone is 6.01%.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.3% 2.2% 1.9% 2.28% Central New York 3.7% 3.3% 3.2% 3.74% Finger Lakes 3.9% 2.9% 3.2% 3.59% Long Island 3.6% 3.1% 2.9% 3.19% Mid-Hudson 4.6% 3.9% 3.4% 3.82% Mohawk Valley 2.6% 2.2% 2.3% 2.56% New York City 2.9% 2.4% 2.4% 2.52% North Country 1.9% 1.3% 1.6% 1.81% Southern Tier 1.4% 1.4% 0.9% 1.16% Western New York 5.6% 4.1% 4.1% 4.84%

Of the 584,850 total individuals in New York State who tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,906 84 Allegany 758 49 Broome 4,688 68 Cattaraugus 809 29 Cayuga 681 5 Chautauqua 1,351 35 Chemung 2,518 31 Chenango 542 11 Clinton 406 9 Columbia 934 16 Cortland 839 12 Delaware 297 6 Dutchess 6,493 54 Erie 20,103 630 Essex 240 1 Franklin 220 5 Fulton 416 1 Genesee 695 21 Greene 604 4 Hamilton 35 0 Herkimer 552 15 Jefferson 376 22 Lewis 284 9 Livingston 549 7 Madison 776 10 Monroe 11,733 289 Montgomery 364 2 Nassau 55,875 389 Niagara 3,023 89 NYC 290,890 2,021 Oneida 3,896 50 Onondaga 8,735 241 Ontario 1,039 17 Orange 15,677 111 Orleans 550 2 Oswego 1,101 20 Otsego 497 5 Putnam 2,308 2 Rensselaer 1,449 38 Rockland 20,351 88 Saratoga 1,842 38 Schenectady 1,997 14 Schoharie 162 0 Schuyler 248 1 Seneca 232 7 St. Lawrence 649 22 Steuben 1,502 14 Suffolk 55,329 413 Sullivan 2,044 13 Tioga 998 2 Tompkins 848 8 Ulster 2,969 32 Warren 530 5 Washington 414 3 Wayne 858 4 Westchester 46,064 392 Wyoming 384 2 Yates 220 0

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.