Cuomo: No decision on Nationals, State Fair

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will decide the fate of the New York State Fair at the “last minute we have to make a decision.”

Cuomo held his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon at Upstate University Hospital.

The governor talked about the regions in Upstate New York beginning phase one of reopening for business starting tomorrow.

He was asked by NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan about the fate of the fair scheduled to run for three weeks at the end of August. On its busiest days, the fair can draw upwards of 100,000 people.

Cuomo was hesitant arguing that facts about the COVID-19 have changed frequently, and he wants to make a decision on the facts at the last possible minute, saying he needs a “drop dead” date from the fair for a decision.

He was also asked about the Syracuse Nationals, the annual end of July hot rod show at the fairgrounds that draws thousands of out of town visitors.

Again, the governor said he would have to decide at the last possible minute, and when advised the Nationals had said tomorrow would be that date, Cuomo said that information has not been communicated to his office.

More from NewsChannel 9:



For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9