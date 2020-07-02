Cuomo: NY hospitalization rates and percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 remain low

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported Thursday that just 1.25 % of the COVID-19 tests that came back from across the state Wednesday were positive.

“Yesterday, New York’s hospitalizations and rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at low levels, meaning that our NY SMART approach is working.: said Cuomo in a news release. “It is imperative going into this holiday weekend that all New Yorkers remain vigilant and follow state guidance, and local governments must enforce the precautionary measures the state has put in place to keep this virus under control.”

Cuomo cited increases in coronavirus cases in other states as proof that the crisis is far from over.

Here are some of the latest numbers provided by New York State.

Patient Hospitalization – 878 (-1)

Patients Newly Admitted – 96 (+25)

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 209 (-17)

Number ICU that are intubated – 129 (-10)

Total Discharges – 70,698 (+108)

Deaths – 10Total Deaths – 24,877

