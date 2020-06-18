Cuomo promises new enforcement powers for New York’s phased reopening

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Businesses that violate state guidelines for safely reopening could immediately lose their state liquor license and be forced to close.

During his Thursday COVID-19 briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order giving the state broader power to enforce compliance with the state’s phased reopening.

We’re going to take an added step where I’m going to increase the state’s enforcement capacity by executive order – Where violations of the rules and the regulations could allow State Liquor Authority to do an immediate suspension of an alcohol license, which means a bar or a restaurant that are violating the rules could have an immediate suspension of their license. Businesses that is violating the rules could have an immediate shutdown order. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor also said he would expand the enforcement authority of the State Liquor Authority by making bard responsible for the areas immediately outside their location.

