ALBANY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — During his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said salons and barbershops would be able to open up during Phase Two of the regional reopenings. He did not go into depth about the extra precautions that salons would have to take.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cuomo: Salons, barbershops can open in Phase Two
- How Seneca Savings Is Helping The Community in COVID-19
- Help for those struggling with addiction in Cayuga County
- See a WWII plane in CNY skies Saturday as part of Operation Thanks From Above
- NY on PAUSE extended to May 28 for regions that don’t meet benchmarks; NY state beaches could open for Memorial Day
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App