Cuomo: Salons, barbershops can open in Phase Two

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was back in Albany on Friday to deliver his daily coronavirus briefing.

On Friday, Cuomo announced that New York on PAUSE was extended to May 28 for those regions that have not met the benchmarks to reopen. He did say, however, if a region does meet the metrics, they are allowed to open the next day and do not have to wait for NY on PAUSE to expire.