Cuomo wishes President, First Lady a ‘speedy recovery’; Updates NY’ers on coronavirus cases across the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is wishing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a ‘speedy recovery’ after their positive coronavirus diagnosis.
“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other,” Cuomo said.
As for how New York State is looking, there are still issues in the hot spot zip codes that Cuomo has been mentioning all week. Those include parts of Rockland, Orange, and Nassau counties, as well as parts of Brooklyn. In those hot spot zones, or clusters, the infection rate is 6.4%. Outside of those clusters, the rest of the state has an infection rate of 1.03%.
Here is a breakdown of the infection rate by region:
- Western New York: 1.2 %
- Southern Tier: 1.1%
- North Country: 0.2%
- Mohawk Valley: 0.4%
- Mid Huson Valley: 2.6%
- Long Island: 1.3%
- Finger Lakes: 1%
- Central New York: 0.7%
- Capital Region: 0.9%
- New York City: 1.4%
