Cuomo won’t set date for open vaccine eligibility

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers of younger ages should anticipate vaccines being available to them, but he won’t set a date this far in advance.

New Yorkers who really want their shot have likely heard from their relatives in any of 30 states or so that have either opened up vaccines to every adult or have set a date to do so between now and May.

When asked about a date, Cuomo said he’s not willing to set one because he doesn’t think the supply is stable enough for New York’s population. He gave the recent example of more Johnson And Johnson doses set to go out this week, but didn’t at the last minute because of a production issue.

“I just want to make sure that the allocation projections that we are getting from the feds are right, frankly. I don’t want to say we’re going to open up to 30-year-olds in three weeks and then something happens with the allocation like it happened this week, and then I say whoops, sorry,” Cuomo said.

When asked why other states set dates, Cuomo said it’s possible to project what supply is weeks from now, but projections might be wrong. Everyone eligible does not include children, because the vaccines haven’t been approved for them yet.