CVS begins vaccinating in select pharmacies

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is underway nationwide on Friday. Many chains will begin offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. CVS Pharmacies started accepting appointments Thursday with shots going into arms beginning Friday.

In New York, CVS has received more than 20,000 doses for 32 participating stores in the first round of rollout. Store availability and locations are expected to change as supply changes each week.

Pharmacies in the following counties are expected to receive some vaccine.

  • Broome
  • Warren
  • Ulster
  • Schenectady
  • Cattaraugus
  • Rockland
  • Suffolk
  • Oneida
  • Delaware
  • Herkimer
  • Chautauqua
  • Nassau
  • Onondaga
  • Fulton
  • Otsego
  • Niagara
  • Genesee
  • Erie
  • Saratoga
  • Columbia
  • Rensselaer
  • Tioga
  • Westchester
  • Washington
  • Putnam
  • Monroe
  • Dutchess
  • Albany
Appointments can be made by clicking here to be linked to CVS.com.Those without internet access can call CVS at 800-746-7287.

Other chains like Walgreens and Rite Aid are also part of the federal program.

