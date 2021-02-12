CVS begins vaccinating in select pharmacies

(WSYR-TV) — The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is underway nationwide on Friday. Many chains will begin offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. CVS Pharmacies started accepting appointments Thursday with shots going into arms beginning Friday.

In New York, CVS has received more than 20,000 doses for 32 participating stores in the first round of rollout. Store availability and locations are expected to change as supply changes each week.

Pharmacies in the following counties are expected to receive some vaccine.

Broome

Warren

Ulster

Schenectady

Cattaraugus

Rockland

Suffolk

Oneida

Delaware

Herkimer

Chautauqua

Nassau

Onondaga

Fulton

Otsego Niagara

Genesee

Erie

Saratoga

Columbia

Rensselaer

Tioga

Westchester

Washington

Putnam

Monroe

Dutchess

Albany

Appointments can be made by clicking here to be linked to CVS.com.Those without internet access can call CVS at 800-746-7287.

Other chains like Walgreens and Rite Aid are also part of the federal program.

Check out the vaccination clinics section of NewsChannel 9’s vaccine guide for more information.