CVS to waive prescription delivery fees

Coronavirus
UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Beginning immediately, CVS pharmacy will waive delivery fees for prescription drugs due to the coronavirus outbreak.  

CVS cited the CDC’s guidance advising people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible. 

Aetna, a CVS health company, is also waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs. Aetna is offering that to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark. The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.

