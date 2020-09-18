Daily positive coronavirus test percentage at 0.88% for New York State

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released the daily coronavirus numbers for the state.

On Thursday, 89,727 tests were performed across the state and 790 of those tests came back positive, for an infection rate of 0.88%. Unfortunately, ten lives were lost to COVID-19 on Thursday.

A summary of the numbers is below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 478 (-8)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 81
  • Hospital Counties – 32
  • Number ICU – 141 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 62 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 76,036 (+74)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 25,423

The three-day positive test percentage by region is below:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region0.7%1.0%0.5%
Central New York1.1%1.2%1.6%
Finger Lakes0.5%0.6%0.4%
Long Island1.3%1.1%0.9%
Mid-Hudson1.4%1.4%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.6%0.4%
New York City0.8%1.0%0.9%
North Country0.3%0.2%0.4%
Southern Tier0.2%0.4%0.4%
Western New York1.1%1.5%1.2%

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected