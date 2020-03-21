Live Now
Daily coronavirus update from the White House
Watch: Daily White House coronavirus briefing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Washington, DC — You can watch the Saturday briefing from the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.

Until the briefing starts you can watch the feed from ABC News.

Mobile users click here.

