‘Day of Hope’ created to support families in need during COVID-19 crisis

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has affected almost every part of our daily lives, and has left many families in America struggling to feed their families. In partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, “Good Morning America” launched a “Day of Hope” on Thursday, April 9 to share food resources with families across the nation.

Throughout Thursday, many programs on ABC have directed viewers to find their local food bank and learn how they can help those in need.

“Good Morning America” and Feeding America also set up the COVID-19 response fund to support people facing hunger and the food banks who help them.

To donate to the fund, or to find your local food bank to support, click here.

