December has been a bad month locally for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Public health officials across Central New York, the state, and the nation are nervously watching the calendar. Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the week in between are typically days of celebrations and gatherings in all corners of the nation.
And despite pleas to forgo holiday traditions to help fight the spread of COVID-19, the reality of the situation is staring them in the face. The numbers in December after Thanksgiving celebrations are far worse than at any time during the pandemic.
The number of hospitalizations in Onondaga County were already climbing following the Halloween weekend. Once December came, the numbers really took off.
The number of deaths, which had stabilized in the summer and early fall then rose sharply after Thanksgiving.
Though they have smaller populations, neighboring counties in CNY are seeing the same results. And as we have repeatedly reported, county and state leaders point out that contact tracing show the explosion in new cases are largely linked to gatherings in private homes.
Several school districts, anticipating yet another spike after the holidays, have already delayed the return to any in person classes until mid-January.
