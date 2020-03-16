Closings
There are currently 87 active closings. Click for more details.

Del Lago Resort and Casino closing as of 5 p.m. Monday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TYRE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another casino is closing its doors as of 5 p.m. Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

Del Lago Resort and Casino has announced it will temporarily close its facilities at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Del Lago Resort & Casino is abiding by all guidelines and directives set forth by New York State and the New York State Gaming Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Although there has not been a confirmed case in Tyre, the health and safety of del Lago’s employees and customers is a top priority. del Lago Resort & Casino is taking this action as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to elevate concerns across the United States and globally.

“We are grateful for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s swift action and leadership to protect our state as the COVID-19 pandemic advances,” stated Brent Stevens, CEO of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the company which owns del Lago Resort & Casino. “Although there have not been any known COVID-19 cases at our Casino or in Tyre, we are following the Governor’s lead in being proactive during this time.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected