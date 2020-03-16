Del Lago Resort and Casino closing as of 5 p.m. Monday

TYRE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another casino is closing its doors as of 5 p.m. Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

Del Lago Resort and Casino has announced it will temporarily close its facilities at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Del Lago Resort & Casino is abiding by all guidelines and directives set forth by New York State and the New York State Gaming Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Although there has not been a confirmed case in Tyre, the health and safety of del Lago’s employees and customers is a top priority. del Lago Resort & Casino is taking this action as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to elevate concerns across the United States and globally.

“We are grateful for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s swift action and leadership to protect our state as the COVID-19 pandemic advances,” stated Brent Stevens, CEO of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the company which owns del Lago Resort & Casino. “Although there have not been any known COVID-19 cases at our Casino or in Tyre, we are following the Governor’s lead in being proactive during this time.”

