Delta Airlines changing how passengers board planes due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Delta Airlines is changing how passengers board its planes.

It’s the company’s latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Passengers will now board planes from the back to the front. And fliers will have to wait until their row is called.

The idea is to have people interact less while getting to their seats. Delta officials said the change will stay in place at least through May 31.

First class passengers and Diamond Medallion members will be able to board as usual.