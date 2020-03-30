Delta, American Airlines slashing flights as coronavirus outbreak continues

FILE – In this April 13, 2018 file photo, a Delta Air Lines plane takes off above a taxiing Alaska Airlines airplane at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. U.S. airlines are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus. Airlines for America, the trade group representing the carriers, posted its request for financial help on Monday, March 16, 2020 just as more airlines around the world were announcing ever-deeper cuts in service and, in some cases, layoffs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Delta Airlines and American Airlines are slashing more flights as coronavirus cuts into their business.

American Airline officials said it will reduce capacity in May between 70 to 80 percent compared to last year.

That is a larger cut than the airline already announced for April.

Delta Airlines is not giving specific numbers. But, officials say it will reduce flights to Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The announcements follow similar moves from Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.