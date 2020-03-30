Delta, American Airlines slashing flights as coronavirus outbreak continues

(WSYR-TV) — Delta Airlines and American Airlines are slashing more flights as coronavirus cuts into their business.
American Airline officials said it will reduce capacity in May between 70 to 80 percent compared to last year.
That is a larger cut than the airline already announced for April.
Delta Airlines is not giving specific numbers. But, officials say it will reduce flights to Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
The announcements follow similar moves from Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
