Delta, American Airlines suspend flights to Milan

(WSYR-TV) — Delta and American Airlines have suspended some flights that were heading to Italy.

They stopped flights to Milan after Italian officials reported nearly 1,700 cases of the coronavirus in the country.

This marks the most cases seen in any other country outside of Asia.

Officials with the airlines said that while travel to Milan is on hold, trips to Rome are not affected as of Monday.

United Nations officials said that the rise in cases in Italy, South Korea and Iran are deeply concerning.

