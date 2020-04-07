Delta donating over 200K pounds of food to hospitals, food banks

(WSYR-TV) — Delta Airlines is stepping up in a big way and donating over 200,000 pounds of food to hospital and food banks across the country.
The company changed its service offerings to cut down on contact between passengers and employees.
With places like hospitals and food banks in desperate need of food, the airline sent its unused stock to places that need it most.
The foot is being distributed by organizations like Feeding America.
