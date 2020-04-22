Delta reports 1st quarterly loss in more than 5 years

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020, file photo, Delta flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that the nation’s major airlines have tentatively agreed to terms for $25 billion in federal aid to pay workers and keep them employed through September. The deals aren’t final, but the assistance is almost certain to be a mix of cash and loans, and the government could take a small ownership stake in the leading airlines. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Delta has reported its first quarterly loss in more than five years.

This is another example of the coronavirus’ impact on the economy as the pandemic ravages the airlines industry.

The airline lost $534 million in the first three months of the year.

It is the first airline to report the financial effect of the outbreak.