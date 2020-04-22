Delta reports 1st quarterly loss in more than 5 years

(WSYR-TV) — Delta has reported its first quarterly loss in more than five years.
This is another example of the coronavirus’ impact on the economy as the pandemic ravages the airlines industry.
The airline lost $534 million in the first three months of the year.
It is the first airline to report the financial effect of the outbreak.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Wednesday marks 20 years since Elian Gonzalez raid
- Tyson closes plant linked to coronavirus outbreak
- Last cruise ship sailing has docked in Italy
- 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee cancelled
- Why is washer mold still a problem: Consumer Reports
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App