Delta variant is now the dominant cause of COVID-19 cases in Tompkins county, officials say

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department released data that shows the Delta variant has now become the dominant strain of the virus throughout the county.

“This data shows that the Delta variant is infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. What the data also shows is that vaccinated individuals do have a remarkable level of protection against severe illness and hospitalization. We have to continue to take COVID-19 seriously; wearing a mask, getting tested if you are symptomatic or have been exposed to the virus, and getting as many people as possible vaccinated are critical to our success in stopping the spread and keeping one another healthy.” Tompkins County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack

Of the 87 samples from the months of June and July that were available for sequencing, 80 cases resulted from the Delta variant. All positive samples of fully vaccinated individuals sequenced in the batch also resulted from infection by the Delta variant.

On Monday, Tompkins County mandated masks in all county buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Learn more about the Delta variant and find resources at the Tompkins County Health Department’s FAQ page.