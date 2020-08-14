Dentists: Don’t delay visits because of COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Dentists are telling people not to delay visits because of COVID-19.

“Delaying treatment may affect overall health,” said Dr. Eli Eliav, director at the Eastman Institute for Oral Health. “It’s not limited only to the oral cavities.”

The WHO recommends that people delay their routine check-ups, but the American Dental Association and other dentists strongly disagree.

They said that when officers were closed for non-urgent visits in March, emergency patients doubled. The reason? People were missing out on important routine care.

Anyone considered high risk for COVID-19 and is concerned about making an appointment should call their dentist to work through a solution.