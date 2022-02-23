(WSYR-TV) — 39 more #VaxForKids pop-up sites have been announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, including Destiny mall this Saturday, February 26. 

“Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result, New York State continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank all of our partners and the parents, guardians, and kids who stepped up to get vaccinated. This effort has made our communities, our schools, and our families safer.” 

A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians may have. Operational days for each of the #VaxForKids pop-up sites are below.  

Below are sites in CNY, the Mohawk Valley, and the North County:  

CENTRAL NEW YORK 

MOHAWK VALLEY 

  • Fulton County Department of Health 
    • 127 East State Street 
      Gloversville, NY 12078 
      Open: Thursday, February 24; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm 
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna 
  • To Register: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6Z7P0E2Q/?E_ID=3505 
  • Event Partner: Fulton County 
  • Ages 5+ 

  • Destiny Mall USA 
    • 9090 Destiny USA Drive 
      Syracuse, NY 13204 
      Open: Saturday, February 26; 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm 
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna 
    Event Partner: Destiny Mall USA 
  • Ages 5+ 

NORTH COUNTRY 

  • Essex County Department of Health 
    • 132 Water Street 
      Elizabethtown, NY 12932 
      Open: Monday, February 28; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm 
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J 
  • To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/covid-vax-appointments/ 
  • Event Partner: Essex County 
  • Ages 5+ 

  • Fingerlakes Mall Event Center 
    • 1579 Clark Street Road 
      Auburn, NY  13021 
      Open: Thursday, March 3; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm 
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna 
  • To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics 
  • Event Partner:  Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall 
  • Ages 5+ 

The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here

Pediatric providers, parents, and guardians are encouraged to visit ny.gov/VaxForKidsny.gov/Boostersny.gov/GetTheVaxFacts, or watch the Health Commissioner’s PSA here.   