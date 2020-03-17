Closings
There are currently 74 active closings. Click for more details.

DestinyUSA reducing hours

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Destiny USA generic _1504716189441.jpg

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — DestinyUSA alerted its tenants Tuesday morning that it is reducing the mall’s hours of operation during the coronavirus crisis.

Effective Wednesday, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered restaurants and bars to close dining rooms and only offer take out service.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected