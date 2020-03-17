DestinyUSA reducing hours

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — DestinyUSA alerted its tenants Tuesday morning that it is reducing the mall’s hours of operation during the coronavirus crisis.

Effective Wednesday, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered restaurants and bars to close dining rooms and only offer take out service.

