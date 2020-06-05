DestinyUSA: Mall interior remains closed but a number of retailers are open

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Earlier this week we reported that DestinyUSA was upset that it was not allowed to open as part of the Phase Two reopening plan for Central New York.

Today the shopping center is reminding customers that even though the interior spaces of the mall remain closed to the public a number of retailers with their own entrances to exterior parking lots are open, as well as other retailers who are offering curbside pickup.

Here is a list of retailers currently open:

At Home Monday – Saturday: 9am – 10pm Sunday: 9am – 9pm

Best Buy (by appointment only) 10am – 7pm daily

Dick’s Sporting Goods Monday – Saturday: 9am – 9pm Sunday: 10am – 7pm

Macy’s 11am – 7pm daily

Panera Bread (Patio is open with take out only) Monday – Friday: 10:30am – 7pm Saturday: 11am – 7pm Sunday: 11am – 6pm



Here is a list of retailers offering curbside pickup.

At Home Entrance:

At Home Monday – Saturday: 9am – 10pm Sunday: 9am – 9pm



Carousel Entrance:

Carhartt Monday – Saturday: 10am – 6pm Sunday: 11am – 4pm

Charleys Philly Steaks 11am – 6pm daily

EbLens Monday – Saturday: 11am – 6pm Sunday: 12pm – 6pm



Five Below Sunday & Monday: closed Tuesday – Saturday: 10am – 6pm

LEGO® Monday & Tuesday: Closed Wednesday – Saturday: 10am – 4pm Sunday: 12pm – 4pm

Pandora: orders can be placed via phone only Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm Sunday: 11am – 6pm

Panera Bread Monday – Friday: 10:30am – 7pm Saturday: 11am – 7pm Sunday: 11am – 6pm

Pottery Barn 11 am – 3pm daily

William Sonoma 11 am – 3pm daily

Zumiez 10am – 6pm daily



Dick’s Sporting Goods Entrance:

Dick’s Sporting Goods 9am – 9pm daily



Hiawatha Boulevard Entrance:

PF Chang’s 9am – 11pm daily





Macy’s Entrance:

Macy’s11am – 7pm daily

Valet Parking Entrance:

The Cheesecake Factory 11am – 9pm daily

World of Beer Monday – Wednesday: closed Thursday – Saturday: 3pm – 8pm Sunday: 1pm – 6pm



Upper Parking Deck:

Apple Monday – Saturday: 11:30am – 7pm Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

Best Buy 11am – 6pm daily



All visitors to the property are reminded to follow Destiny USA’s new “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” prior to visiting the property.

