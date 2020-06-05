DestinyUSA: Mall interior remains closed but a number of retailers are open

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Earlier this week we reported that DestinyUSA was upset that it was not allowed to open as part of the Phase Two reopening plan for Central New York.
Today the shopping center is reminding customers that even though the interior spaces of the mall remain closed to the public a number of retailers with their own entrances to exterior parking lots are open, as well as other retailers who are offering curbside pickup.
Here is a list of retailers currently open:
- At Home
- Monday – Saturday: 9am – 10pm
- Sunday: 9am – 9pm
- Best Buy (by appointment only)
- 10am – 7pm daily
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Monday – Saturday: 9am – 9pm
- Sunday: 10am – 7pm
- Macy’s
- 11am – 7pm daily
- Panera Bread (Patio is open with take out only)
- Monday – Friday: 10:30am – 7pm
- Saturday: 11am – 7pm
- Sunday: 11am – 6pm
Here is a list of retailers offering curbside pickup.
At Home Entrance:
- At Home
- Monday – Saturday: 9am – 10pm
- Sunday: 9am – 9pm
Carousel Entrance:
- Carhartt
- Monday – Saturday: 10am – 6pm
- Sunday: 11am – 4pm
- Charleys Philly Steaks
- 11am – 6pm daily
- EbLens
- Monday – Saturday: 11am – 6pm
- Sunday: 12pm – 6pm
- Five Below
- Sunday & Monday: closed
- Tuesday – Saturday: 10am – 6pm
- LEGO®
- Monday & Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday – Saturday: 10am – 4pm
- Sunday: 12pm – 4pm
- Pandora: orders can be placed via phone only
- Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm
- Sunday: 11am – 6pm
- Panera Bread
- Monday – Friday: 10:30am – 7pm
- Saturday: 11am – 7pm
- Sunday: 11am – 6pm
- Pottery Barn
- 11 am – 3pm daily
- William Sonoma
- 11 am – 3pm daily
- Zumiez
- 10am – 6pm daily
Dick’s Sporting Goods Entrance:
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- 9am – 9pm daily
Hiawatha Boulevard Entrance:
- PF Chang’s
- 9am – 11pm daily
Macy’s Entrance:
Macy’s11am – 7pm daily
Valet Parking Entrance:
- The Cheesecake Factory
- 11am – 9pm daily
- World of Beer
- Monday – Wednesday: closed
- Thursday – Saturday: 3pm – 8pm
- Sunday: 1pm – 6pm
Upper Parking Deck:
- Apple
- Monday – Saturday: 11:30am – 7pm
- Sunday: 12pm – 6pm
- Best Buy
- 11am – 6pm daily
All visitors to the property are reminded to follow Destiny USA’s new “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” prior to visiting the property.
