Details for expanded 5-11 year old vaccination clinics at the Civic Center

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has expanded its four COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11. 

Beginning next week, clinics will be held at the Civic Center on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional slots were added to accommodate the demand. 

Appointments are required and you can register here

Parents who wish to have their 5- to 11-year-old vaccinated should also call their child’s primary care provider or their school district for information about vaccine availability for that age group.  

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens, please visit the CDC’s website

Below are the dates for the four clinic days: 

November 8, 2021 

November 12, 2021 

November 15, 2021 

November 19, 2021 

