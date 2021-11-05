Details for expanded 5-11 year old vaccination clinics at the Civic Center

The terms “immunization” and “vaccination” are often used interchangeably to describe the process by which an individual is made resistant to disease, such as COVID-19. But do they really mean the same thing? (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has expanded its four COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11.

Beginning next week, clinics will be held at the Civic Center on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional slots were added to accommodate the demand.

Appointments are required and you can register here.

Parents who wish to have their 5- to 11-year-old vaccinated should also call their child’s primary care provider or their school district for information about vaccine availability for that age group.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens, please visit the CDC’s website.

Below are the dates for the four clinic days:

November 8, 2021

November 12, 2021

November 15, 2021

November 19, 2021