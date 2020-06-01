DIRTcar racing to resume at eight tracks without fans

WEEDSPORT, NY (WSYR-TV) — The DIRTcar racing series will kick off its season June 3 at Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon.

Like their counterparts in NASCAR’s top racing series, the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship will compete without fans in the stands because of restrictions in place on large group gatherings because of COVID-19.

Other tracks that will host races in the series include Can Am Speedway in La Fargeville, and land of Legends Speedway in Canandaigua.

DIRTcar says fans can enjoy the races via their streaming service Dirt Track Digest TV.

You can learn more on their website.