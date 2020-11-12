Districts rush to test massive number of students as 86 schools fall in Onondaga County’s ‘yellow zone’

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Schools Superintendent Mark Potter spent the Veterans Day holiday at work, trying to figure out how will test more than 1,200 students in one week.

Liverpool, along with the Syracuse City School District, and parts of North Syracuse, Baldwinsville, East Syracuse-Minoa and the Solvay districts, along with private and parochial schools in the state-designated yellow zone need to test 20% of any students and teachers in order to continue in-person learning.

NewsChannel 9’s list includes 86 school buildings within the yellow zone, which is based on district websites, conversations with school leaders and guidelines from New York State.

Because the testing is individually voluntary, each of the districts have surveys out to parents in order to gauge interest in testing.

Schools that don’t meet the 20% testing requirement will have to go remote until the yellow zone expires.

Schools that get the required interest expressed will partner with Onondaga County.

The Liverpool superintendent says the county will either set up testing sites in school parking lots or meet with students in nurses’ offices.

While Onondaga County has supplies, it will utilize a new rapid test kit that brings faster results and is less intrusive up the nose than the more widely used long swab.

Liverpool also plans to allow parents to be present for their child’s testing.

Onondaga County had indicated it hopes to know which schools will go through with the testing by the end of the week.