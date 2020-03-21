DMVs to close offices statewide, per Cuomo executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order to kick off the weekend, closing in-office visits to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Online transactions for tasks like renewing licenses remain available.
Expiration dates for licenses, permits and registrations on or after March 1 will also be extended.
To access the DMV’s website click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Chieftess looking for her forever home: Petsavers
- Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website
- USA Track joins swimming in pushing for Olympic postponement
- Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Sunday, March 22
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App