Doctors seeing long-term health impacts of COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One year into the COVID-19 pandemic and doctors say they are noticing long-term effects in young people who have had the virus.

This is just preliminary medical information, but there’s good science behind why this may be happening and how many people it’s impacting.

NewsChannel 9 viewers have been reaching out via Facebook and email for weeks — COVID long-haulers who are dealing with these health effects.

Dr. Russell Silverman, Director of the Heart Failure Clinic at St. Joseph’s Health says he’s been seeing this trend as well. He says an increased number of young patients, ranging from 20 to 50 years old, who have had COVID and are still seeing side effects.

Symptoms include:

heart palpitations

dizziness

shortness of breath

brain fog

stomach & digestion issues

Dr. Silverman says you don’t have to have had a severe case of COVID to experience these long-term symptoms, but it’s more likely in those that did. It’s also more likely in those with underlying health conditions.

“What happens with these patients is that they try to go do something that they were able to do six months ago. But they can’t because their heart rate goes up so fast. It becomes counterproductive by increasing the amount of blood that gets pumped to the heart. They get fatigued, they get dizzy, their blood pressure drops, and they just can’t do what they did,” explained Dr. Silverman.

These patients are not alone. At this time, it is expected that these symptoms will eventually go away but Dr. Silverman says don’t ignore them right now. Call your healthcare provider, push for answers and seek help.