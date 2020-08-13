‘Don’t Bring It Home’ campaign brings awareness to minorities dying from coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hoping to keep coronavirus controlled in Syracuse, CNY Jazz Central was joined by members the Syracuse Community Health Center, and the group “100 Black Men” in launching the “Don’t Bring It Home” campaign.

The effort is to help bring awareness to the alarming rate of African Americans and other people of color that are dying from the coronavirus.

“It’s time to get the message out to communities, particularly communities underserved, especially health-wise, and the fact that we’re at the Community Health Center, many options for those individuals. It’s important and because we’re doing this collectively as a community, we have a really good shot at getting to those communities, especially the black and brown communities,” George Kilpatrick said.

Goodie bags filled with masks, sanitizers, and other health awareness information are being handed out to those being tested at the health center’s drive-through and walk-up testing site on South Salina Street. The campaign will run through August and September.