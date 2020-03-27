Don’t shoot hoops or head to the playground in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo issued an executive order Friday halting public use of a variety of city recreation facilities.
The order closes all basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields, baseball fields, skate park, and playground equipment.
Then order says violations are a criminal offense.
