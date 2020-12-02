Dozens of COVID-19 cases and three deaths at Elderwood at Liverpool

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Up until Nov. 12, the staff and residents at Elderwood at Liverpool managed to be untouched by COVID-19. Now, like many other nursing homes in New York State, they are dealing with an outbreak.

As of Wednesday, 27 residents have tested positive for the virus — one person is now in the hospital, three people have died, and 17 staff members have tested positive.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to a spokesperson at Elderwood. Their statement read, in part:

As the Onondaga County region sees significant increases in community spread, Elderwood at Liverpool is working closely with the New York State Department of Health and local health officials to mitigate the spread of the virus. In addition to continuing best-practice infection control protocols, Elderwood has introduced new technology to aid in sanitizing the facility. The Clorox 360 technology was recently added to enhance Elderwood’s disinfecting capabilities.” — Chuck Hayes, vice president of Marketing & Communications at Elderwood

Hayes said the facility is working with the state to try and contain the spread. On top of the cleaning procedures they’ve taken on since the start of the pandemic, they’ve started using a new cleaning product.

“The Clorox 360 technology was recently added to enhance Elderwood’s disinfecting capabilities,” said Hayes.

Elderwood is also doing what it can to stay fully staffed, shifting people around to fill the gap caused by COVID-19.

In a voicemail sent to families with loved ones in nursing homes, an automated message stated: “Please know that the care of our residents is our first priority.”

Elderwood is testing its staff twice a week, as the state mandated since they are in a “yellow zone.” If anyone shows symptoms, including the residents, they are given a rapid test right away and isolated from other residents.

“Residents who test positive are isolated in the facility where they can rest comfortably and be closely monitored. All residents continue to be monitored closely for symptoms and additional testing is conducted in accordance with guidance from local and state health agencies. Clinical staff have implemented best-practice infection control protocols including strict isolation measures,” Hayes said in a statement.

Hayes said all families are made aware of each COVID case through an automated message. However, if their own family member tests positive, they do get a personal phone call from staff members and clinicians.

Loretto nursing home is also dealing with a rise in cases. As of Wednesday, they have 93 active resident cases.

Read the full release from Elderwood below: