DPS stepping up enforcement of off-campus housing and gatherings, SU works to stop spread after COVID cluster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University (SU) is employing their Department of Public Safety (DPS) to help the college combat a COVID-19 cluster.

DPS will be stepping up patrols in University neighborhoods. Any lease-holder of a home or any student taking part in any off-campus party will be referred directly to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for possible discipline.

“I was a little bit surprised that people would do that after we’ve been doing so well. And I’m also disappointed because they ruined activities for everyone on campus,” said sophomore Erica Trobia. SU suspended in-person student activities with the exception of classes, associated coursework, and intercollegiate athletics Tuesday night.

SU lists 45 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard. According to the school, most of the cases in the cluster came from an off-campus party on Walnut Avenue late last week.

Thousands of students have been tested since Tuesday in an effort to stop the virus from spreading any further.