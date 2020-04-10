Dr. Indu Gupta talks about stopping the spread of coronavirus

As the U.S. nears 500,000 coronavirus cases, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including what lawmakers are doing to get additional pay in the pockets of health care workers. You can watch their original reporting in a livestream tonight at 9/8c,

NEW YORK (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 100,000 Friday as the epidemic in the U.S. cut a widening swath through not just New York City but the entire three-state metropolitan area of 20 million people connected by a tangle of subways, trains and buses.