(WSYR-TV) — Dr. Indu Gupta spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Friday about stopping the spread of coronavirus.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- As U.S. nears 500,000 coronavirus cases, should health care workers get hazard pay?
- FTC: New scams arise as stimulus checks are expected
- Fighting coronavirus: Congress, civilians working to get protective gear to frontline workers
- Weather forecast for the end of April in CNY could make social distancing easier
- Dr. Indu Gupta talks about stopping the spread of coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App