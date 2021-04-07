Dr. Shaw talks importance of vaccination trials

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, NewsChannel 9 mentioned that we told you spots have been filled for Upstate Medical University’s trial to test the Pfizer vaccines on children younger than the age of five.

Dr. Jana Shaw spoke about the importance of the research on Bridge Street on Wednesday morning.

“It’s really important that we include children in a vaccine trial. Not only do we want to make sure that we offer safe and effective vaccines, we want to make sure that we get vaccines that are tailored to children’s needs for their age. So as long as we include vaccine testing in children and look for proper best dose that will elicit the best protection, we will have confidence that those vaccines will work for those children,” Dr. Shaw said.