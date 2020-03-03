Dr. Stephen Thomas answers questions on coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first case of coronavirus in New York State has been confirmed and now the fear is setting in statewide, leaving many questioning Covid-19’s severity, how to protect yourself from it, and not treatable it is. Dr. Stephen Thomas from Upstate University Hospital joined NewsChannel 9 to answer some of those questions.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Cortlandville motel
- Where to watch: Syracuse University men’s basketball vs. Boston College
- Submit your questions for Orange Nation Interactive
- News on the Go: 3/3/20
- Cool Schools: 3/3/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App