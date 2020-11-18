Dr. Stephen Thomas on COVID-19 cases, vaccine

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Another new record for new COVID-19 cases has been set in Onondaga County. County Executive Ryan McMahon took to Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon to announce the county's coronavirus data.

Some good news, no one died in the last 24 hours from the virus. The bad news: there are now 80 people hospitalized with the virus and 12 of those patients are in the ICU. McMahon has stated before there is a direct correlation with active cases and hospitalizations: the more active cases, the more hospitalizations.