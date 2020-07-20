CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate University Hospital, sat down and talked about how coronavirus numbers are looking locally.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dr. Stephen Thomas talks local coronavirus numbers
- WATCH: A nice evening in store for CNY!
- House panel pushes for updates to federal IT systems amid pandemic
- Use your grill like a smoker: Consumer Reports
- Fans barred from Giants, Jets games ‘until further notice’ because of COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App