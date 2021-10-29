Dr. Thomas: 40-50% of children vaccinated against COVID; What’s the next step for parents?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When it comes to children getting COVID-19, the numbers are very telling.

“We know that in the past couple of months they have made up to 25% of all the new cases that we see,” said Upstate University Hospital’s Global Health Director Dr. Stephen Thomas.

It could be as early as next week that younger kids could get the green light to get vaccinated. Right now, those 12 and up are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“Only between probably 40 to 50% of kids 12 years of age and older, that 12 to 18 group have actually been vaccinated,” Dr. Thomas explained, “So there are still one out of two parents that are still electing to not have their kids vaccinated.”

Dr. Robert Dracker is Medical Director of Summerwood Pediatrics. He acknowledged there is hesitancy among some parents. So far, there’s been one main question from parents about the vaccine for those five and up.

“The majority of parents with children in that age range have asked when we’re going to be getting the vaccine to be given to children,” said Dr. Dracker. “We’ve been doing some surveys online and when children check out to see what the interest level is.”

He said that info will also help his office when it comes time to schedule. Right now, the majority of the children eligible in his office have been vaccinated.

“In fact, some of the kids have wanted the vaccine even when the parents are hesitant about it,” Dr. Dracker said.

Now we are awaiting CDC approval which is expected next week. When that comes, Dr. Dracker said his office would be able to administer the vaccine to younger children two to three weeks from now.

Dr. Dracker also urges parents to make sure their children get the flu vaccine.