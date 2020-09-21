Dr. Thomas comments on how schools are doing with reopening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate University Hospital joined NewsChannel 9 for a live interview on Monday. He commented on the number of COVID-19 cases locally, and how schools seem to be handling reopening.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- First day of practice for some low- to moderate-risk high school sports
- More cases of COVID-19 on SU campus
- On My Team16 announces changes to The Climb amid coronavirus pandemic
- WATCH: Near record cold with patchy frost for the last night of summer
- Lawsuit settled over absentee ballots with technical issues
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App