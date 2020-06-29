Dr. Thomas gives update on progress of CNY fighting coronavirus

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has issued an executive order to try to prevent clusters of COVID-19.

If an employee from or working in Onondaga County tests positive for the virus, the company must submit a staff list to the county health department. That's going to help the health department keep track of where positive cases are popping up and encourage employees who worked similar shifts to get tested for COVID-19.