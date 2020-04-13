Dr. Thomas on working to flatten the curve

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Oswego County Health Department issued a reminder Monday that privately-owned campgrounds are considered non-essential businesses and therefore are not permitted to operate under an Executive Order issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Guidance issued by the Empire State Development Corporation under those executive orders confirms that all private campgrounds are not defined as ‘essential businesses’ and should be closed until April 30,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Future executive orders may extend this deadline depending on a reassessment of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time.”