Dr. Thomas receives COVID-19 vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday morning, Upstate University Hospital posted on Twitter that Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate University Hospital, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thomas was the lead principal investigator for the world-wide Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trial. On Tuesday, as CNY was anticipating the delivery of the first vaccines, he said, “I eagerly await my turn to be vaccinated.”
On Thursday, NewsChannel 9 will take an in-depth look at the coronavirus vaccine and its impact on Central New York. Do you have a question for Dr. Thomas? Click here to submit one.
