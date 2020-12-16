Dr. Thomas receives COVID-19 vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday morning, Upstate University Hospital posted on Twitter that Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate University Hospital, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Upstate’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Stephen Thomas rolls up his sleeve to receive the #COVID19 vaccine this morning. #UpstateStrong #UpstateMedical #SUNY pic.twitter.com/T3SKSNWvpF — SUNY Upstate Medical (@UpstateNews) December 16, 2020

Thomas was the lead principal investigator for the world-wide Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trial. On Tuesday, as CNY was anticipating the delivery of the first vaccines, he said, “I eagerly await my turn to be vaccinated.”

On Thursday, NewsChannel 9 will take an in-depth look at the coronavirus vaccine and its impact on Central New York. Do you have a question for Dr. Thomas? Click here to submit one.