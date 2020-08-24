Dr. Thomas speaks about COVID-19 nationally and locally on Monday

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) -- The Oneida County Health Department is advising about a possible public exposure to a person who tested positive to the COVID-19 virus at two locations recently.

Wednesday August 19Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.|Place of exposure: Chanatry'sAddress of exposure: French Road, UticaWore mask: YesSymptom Monitoring period: through 9/2/20