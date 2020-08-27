Dr. Thomas speaks on the CDC’s new guidelines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Governor Cuomo Thursday announced that New York State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been less than one percent for 20 straight days. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're closely monitoring the state's COVID-19 data every day, and the continued 20-day streak with an infection rate below 1 percent is good news. However, I urge New Yorkers not to get complacent, particularly as we move into the fall season," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID-19 is still a real threat, and it's the actions each of us take—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing our hands—that make the difference in our ability to fight this virus. Congratulations to New Yorkers—stay with it and stay New York Tough."