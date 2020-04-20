Dr. Stephen Thomas speaks with NewsChannel 9 about COVID-19 in Onondaga Co.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Stephen Thomas spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Monday about the state of the coronavirus in Onondaga County.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee
- More improvements made for people filing for unemployment in New York
- Syracuse music teacher brings class home to students
- Olympic task force helping athletes cope with 2020 games being postponed
- Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure
For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App